BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.40. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 77,655 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.55.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

