BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $89,390.77 and approximately $44.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 147% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00036467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00328133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025043 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.