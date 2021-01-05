BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DCTH opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

