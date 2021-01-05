Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 81,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,844. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,038,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.