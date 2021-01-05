Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Burgerfi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 542,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 476,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

