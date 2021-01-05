Burst Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $6,732.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded up 85.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,521,822 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

