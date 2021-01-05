Burton M. Goldfield Sells 20,233 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. 279,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.