Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,222.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $28.77 million and $49,222.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00423882 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

