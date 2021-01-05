Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $30.31 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $30.31 million and $55,079.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00393830 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

