Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0593 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $83.02 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00483305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,591,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,306,619 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

