C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

