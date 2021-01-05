Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 478,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 413,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Cactus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.