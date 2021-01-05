Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Financial Analysis

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.90%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Bay National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.07 $201.96 million $1.72 9.45 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bay National Company Profile

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

