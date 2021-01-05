Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 796,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 390,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

