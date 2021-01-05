Cairn Energy (CRNCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS: CRNCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2020 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2020 – Cairn Energy was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2020 – Cairn Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

