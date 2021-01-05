CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $228,487.50 and approximately $75.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

About CaixaPay