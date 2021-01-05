Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 562,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 374,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.