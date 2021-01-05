Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.65. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 419,655 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
