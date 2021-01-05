Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CALA. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 149,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,311. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

