Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 9.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 4,965,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,900,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

