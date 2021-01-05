Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 157,515 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

