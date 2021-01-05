Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 4,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

