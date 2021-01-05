Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Trading Up 0.6%

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.71. 659,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,736,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period.

