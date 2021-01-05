Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BTIG Research

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) stock traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.39. 276,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,269. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.27 and a 1 year high of C$51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.66.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Insiders have sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 in the last three months.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

