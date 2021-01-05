Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by BTIG Research to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.76.

Canada Goose stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

