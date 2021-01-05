Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $39,998,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $4,089,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

