Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

