Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.56. 6,191,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,599,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,384,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.