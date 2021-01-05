Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE CP opened at $344.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

