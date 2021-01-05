Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year High at $351.40

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $351.40 and last traded at $350.86, with a volume of 11427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

