Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.10

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $141.10 and traded as high as $168.38. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 96,094 shares trading hands.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Tire from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$141.10. The firm has a market cap of C$10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

