Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.28.

About Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

