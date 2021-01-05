Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.01. Cango shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 444 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

