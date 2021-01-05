Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the marijuana producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 35.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

