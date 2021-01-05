Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.50. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

