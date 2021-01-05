Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.22. Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

