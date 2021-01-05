CanYaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,828.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,828.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

