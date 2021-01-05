Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,728.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,728 ($61.77) and last traded at GBX 4,708.79 ($61.52), with a volume of 8689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,690 ($61.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £605.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,633.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,527.03.

Get Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) news, insider Jean Matterson bought 2,500 shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.