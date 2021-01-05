Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of COF traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. 2,062,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,032. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,514,827.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

