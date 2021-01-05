Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.
Shares of COF traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. 2,062,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,032. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71.
In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,514,827.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.