Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $74.20

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.20, but opened at $70.20. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 51,602 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £81.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.48.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

