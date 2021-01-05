Cappasity Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $445,163.16 and approximately $934.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

