Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,339.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $594,656.97 and approximately $87,339.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.