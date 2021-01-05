Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Buys 298,057 Shares

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 298,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Shares of LON:CAR traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.05 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,056. The company has a market cap of £11.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Carclo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.