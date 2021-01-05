Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $15.98

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.98, but opened at $15.15. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 289,237 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.28. The company has a market cap of £12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

