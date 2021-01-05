Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.73. 832,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 739,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRDF. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

