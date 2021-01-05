CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Up 5.7%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.25. 3,922,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,110,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

