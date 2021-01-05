Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.99

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 3877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.