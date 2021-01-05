Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 8.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.94 and last traded at $255.58. 1,609,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,929,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total transaction of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,726,979 shares of company stock valued at $659,429,723. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

