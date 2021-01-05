carVertical Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $18,383.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

