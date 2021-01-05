Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $64,608.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

